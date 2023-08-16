Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,029 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of LKQ worth $133,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after acquiring an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

