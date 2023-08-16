Jeffrey Ryan Hollis Sells 3,125 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

PARR stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.