POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 13%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 56,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 634,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 118.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 70,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 76.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

