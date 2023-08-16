Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Rick E. Winningham Sells 1,241 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.