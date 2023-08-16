Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Rick E. Winningham Sells 1,241 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.