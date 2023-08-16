Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Daniel Shribman Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Shribman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,772.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance
Shares of ALTG opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.
Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 153.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
