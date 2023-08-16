Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Director Purchases $147,750.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $996.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

