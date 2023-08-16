Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 417,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 932,461 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $787.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,828,000. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,883,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

