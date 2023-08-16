Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 417,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 932,461 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $787.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,828,000. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,883,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

