WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 149,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 344,715 shares.The stock last traded at $35.43 and had previously closed at $35.80.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

