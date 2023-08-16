Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) EVP Andrew S. Boyer Sells 29,302 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

