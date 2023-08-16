Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.83.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

