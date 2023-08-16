Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $66.34. Approximately 3,453,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,197,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,413,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.