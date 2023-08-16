Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SLF opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

