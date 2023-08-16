MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $1,707,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 100.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

