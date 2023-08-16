MGO One Seven LLC Invests $283,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

