MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,438 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $265,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 109,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

AJG opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $226.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

