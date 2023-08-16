MGO One Seven LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,106,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,216,000 after buying an additional 196,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BR opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $184.10. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

