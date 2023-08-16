Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $769,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,671,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBD stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

