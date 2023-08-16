The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.