Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 758 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

