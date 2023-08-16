Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,432 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

