6,602 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,632,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 519,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 298,052 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

