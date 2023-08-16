Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $634,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.