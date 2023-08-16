Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Buys 50,037 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 50,037 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,818,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,094,056.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,985 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,778.15.

Bioventus Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BVS stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.33. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

