Insider Buying: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.2 %

OABI stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $643.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of -0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

