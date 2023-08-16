Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

