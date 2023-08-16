Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,486 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 160,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 281,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.