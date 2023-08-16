Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

