Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

