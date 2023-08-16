Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $259,095.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.