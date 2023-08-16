Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $162.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

