Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells 11,813 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TFSL opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 806,230 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

