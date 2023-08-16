Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,874 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

