P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.92. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 12,670 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,619,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 73,006 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $287,643.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535,611 shares in the company, valued at $191,230,307.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 391,140 shares of company stock worth $1,486,185. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 794,818 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 930,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 273,361 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

