Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $169.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.45.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RGA opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.