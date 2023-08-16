Brett P. Seabert Buys 2,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Brett P. Seabert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,053.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMCF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.