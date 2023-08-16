ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $559.60 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.41 and a 200-day moving average of $498.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,486,088. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

