Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 821,155 shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

