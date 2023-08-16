Walter Field Mclallen Sells 25,000 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $103,463.10.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OSW. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

