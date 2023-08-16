Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

