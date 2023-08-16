Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $63.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

