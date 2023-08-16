Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 302,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 52,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 56,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,705.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 121,139 shares of company stock valued at $152,825 and sold 9,749 shares valued at $13,551. Company insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Stock Performance

About Biodesix

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Biodesix has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

