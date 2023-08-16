Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

HTIBP opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

