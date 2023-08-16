ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 631 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total value of $347,535.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,035.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43.

On Friday, August 4th, Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $559.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

