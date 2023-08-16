Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 1,276 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $255,187.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,675,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 19th, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,434 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $647,851.74.

Shares of TEAM opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.79. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $290.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

