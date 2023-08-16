Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Kenneth D. Denman Sells 1,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $281.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.91 and a 200-day moving average of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

