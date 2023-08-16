Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declines By 9.9%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 20,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
