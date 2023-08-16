Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declines By 9.9%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 20,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

