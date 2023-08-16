DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

