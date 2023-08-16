US Bancorp DE Sells 7,645 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

