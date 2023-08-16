Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

