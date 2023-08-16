US Bancorp DE Sells 727 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE COO opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.47.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

